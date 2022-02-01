Preview: Chinese young curlers to meet traditional powerhouses on Olympic stage

Xinhua) 16:43, February 01, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- Curling events of Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games will kick off in China's National Aquatics Center on Wednesday, two days before the opening ceremony, and will see 147 fights within 19 days.

Traditional powerhouses from Europe and north America have dominated the sport in international competitions. In recent years, their dominance has been occasionally challenged by Australia and Asian countries such as China, Japan and South Korea, but the three gold medals for Beijing 2022 may finally find their way to the most experienced.

Among all 131 gold medalists of world curling championships and Olympics over the past years, 130 were from traditional powerhouses -- the only exception was in 2009 when China's women braved great pressure and won the gold under the leadership of Wang Bingyu.

The sport was originated in Scotland about five hundred years ago and was developed in Canada which has won a total of 59 gold medals for curling in the Olympics and world championships, and it boasts the world's largest curling population and clubs.

This time in Beijing, Canada broung their PyeongChang 2018 mixed doubles champion John Morris, who will strive to defend his title with his old partner Rachel Homan.

British duo of Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat will pose a threat to Canada's defense after winning the gold in the latest world curling championship. Besides, silver medalists Norway and Switzerland also hanker for the gold.

The top favorite in men's team is Sweden, led by veteran Niklas Edin. They won golds over the past three world curling championships and had never left with bare hands in Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018.

Teams in Edin's way for gold are rising star Britain, defending champions the United States and Canada led by Brad Gushue. Sixteen years after being crowned in Turin, Gushue is now a more mature player - standing out from Canada's fierce qualification trials is by no means easier than in international events.

Swedish women's curling team is as competitive as the men's, and it's well-known for its sound defense. Experienced Canada and world champions Switzerland also set the goal for gold on the women's curling.

Apart from the three favorite teams above, Britain, the ROC as well as PyeongChang's silver and bronze medalists South Korea and Japan -- and China the host, will also show their muscles.

After winning a bronze medal for women's curling in Vancouver 2010, China has brought no medal back in the past two Winter Olympics. In Beijing 2022, the host is qualified for all three curling events, but 10 of the 12 curlers are new faces on the Olympics stage.

Youthfulness may mean the lack of experience but it blessed with potential and good stamina for the Chinese team who could be a threat to the powerhouses.

(Web editor: Du Mingming, Bianji)