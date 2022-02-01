BiH admires China's preparations for Olympic Games, says President of BiH Olympic Committee

SARAJEVO, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- The head of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH)'s team has arrived in Beijing and witnessed China's preparations for the Beijing Winter Olympic Games in an orderly manner, which the BiH side deeply admires and feels relieved, said Marijan Kvesic, President of BiH Olympic Committee on Monday.

On the same day, Kvesic and Ji Ping, Chinese ambassador to BiH, Banjamina Karic, the Mayor of Sarajevo, attended a ceremony of marking the Chinese New Year and the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

In his speech, Kvesic said that he was confident that China would put on an outstanding Winter Olympics despite the ongoing pandemic. He wished the Olympians of the two countries great success.

"Tomorrow is the Chinese New Year of the tiger, and I am happy to mark that as well as the Winter Olympics in Beijing. I am also happy that BiH will send a six-member sport delegation to participate in the Olympics in Beijing. I hope they will accomplish good results, as they are ambassadors of friendship between our countries," said ambassador Ji.

The six BiH athletes will compete in alpine skiing, cross-country skiing and luge.

