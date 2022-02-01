China-Italy cooperation on Olympics ushers new era

February 01, 2022

ROME, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- On the eve of her departure for the Beijing Winter Olympics, the project manager for the next winter games -- to be held in Italy in 2026 -- said she believed the world was entering a new level of cooperation between Olympic host cities.

"Whether it's we're talking about our plans or those for Beijing and Paris, we're starting to see a remarkable level of cooperation," Diana Bianchedi, project manager for the 2026 Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo Olympics, told Xinhua. Bianchedi was referring to the Beijing Games, which get underway on Feb. 4, and the 2024 Summer Olympics, which will be held in Paris.

"Each city can benefit from the other's experience, and every two years there's a new story to tell about a new place," said Bianchedi, herself a two-time Olympic gold medal winner in fencing. "There's a history of strong relations between Italy and China that will continue in this way."

Bianchedi's trip to Beijing is as part of an Italian team of at least 40 organizers -- completely separate from the 118-athlete team Italy sent to compete in the Games -- who will be in Beijing in the coming weeks to observe how the 2022 Olympics are organized.

"There is a great excitement that comes with attending the Olympics whether as an athlete, an official, or a fan," she said.

Bianchedi, who won her gold medals in 1992 (in Barcelona) and 2000 (in Sydney), said she has visited China many times, including for the 2008 Summer Olympics the city hosted.

Milan's mayor, Giuseppe Sala, confirmed in December he would also attend the Beijing Olympics for the traditional "passing of the baton" between the host of one Olympics and the subsequent host. A ceremony will take place both following the Olympics in February and the Paralympics in March.

"I will go to Beijing for the passage of the flag," Sala told Italian reporters in December. "It is an important moment that marks the official passing of the baton for both the Olympics and the Paralympics at a global level."

The level of collaboration Bianchedi discussed was formalized last September when the two countries agreed on an array of initiatives aimed at mutual support for the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and the 2026 Games in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

When the games open, Beijing will become the first city to ever host both the Summer and Winter Olympics.

The 2026 Games will mark the fourth time Italy will have hosted the Olympics, including the Winter Games in 1956 in Cortina d'Ampezzo and in 2006 in Turin. The country also hosted the 1960 Summer Olympics in Rome.

The 2026 Games mean Cortina d'Ampezzo will join Beijing as one of just ten cities to have hosted at least two separate Olympics.

