Italian figure skater eager to learn from the best at Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 17:30, February 01, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- Italy's rising figure skating star Daniel Grassl has spoken of his excitement at competing in his debut Winter Olympics at Beijing 2022.

"It's my first Olympics. I'm very happy to be here. And my goal is to gain much experience and enjoy myself here every day," said the 19-year-old, who claimed a historic silver medal for his country in the 2022 European Championships.

As the first Italian skater to land a quad Lutz, flip, and loop in competition, Grassl is looking forward to his medal prospects on home ice at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan. And for him, Beijing 2022 will be a great chance to learn from other skaters.

"It's also very emotional that I can see the battle between Yuzuru Hanyu and Nathan Chen. It will be very interesting and nice to watch them," said Grassl, adding that it will motivate him to work harder.

Grassl told Xinhua that he has visited China for a figure skating challenger series three years ago. "I really like it, the big palaces and everything."

And for his second journey in China, the Italian said: "I arrived here yesterday, and I feel it's very well organized."

As some world-renowned athletes missed international competitions this season, Grassl ranks first among male skaters in the 2021/22 ISU world standings.

