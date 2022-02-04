Book of Xi's discourses on sports published

Xinhua) 19:32, February 04, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- A book expounding on the important discourses on sports made by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has been published by the People's Publishing House.

The book elaborates on the development, core content and significance of Xi's remarks concerning sports.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has attached great importance to developing sports from perspectives of China's prosperity and national rejuvenation since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012.

Xi has proposed a series of ideas, thoughts and strategies regarding multiple aspects related to sports including the hosting of the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

The book, compiled by the General Administration of Sport of China, is available nationwide.

