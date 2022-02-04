Xi calls on SCO, BRICS mechanisms to play bigger roles

February 04, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called on China and Russia to view the development of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) from a strategic and long-term perspective, move in the right direction and better safeguard the security and common interests of its member states.

Xi made the remarks during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing.

Hailing the SCO's extraordinary course of development over the past 20 years, Xi said it has become an important constructive force in the international community.

China is ready to work with Russia to enable the BRICS cooperation mechanism to play a bigger role in upholding multilateralism, strengthening anti-pandemic cooperation and promoting economic recovery, and make a greater contribution to global development while realizing the development of the five BRICS countries, he said.

