Xi calls on SCO, BRICS mechanisms to play bigger roles
BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called on China and Russia to view the development of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) from a strategic and long-term perspective, move in the right direction and better safeguard the security and common interests of its member states.
Xi made the remarks during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing.
Hailing the SCO's extraordinary course of development over the past 20 years, Xi said it has become an important constructive force in the international community.
China is ready to work with Russia to enable the BRICS cooperation mechanism to play a bigger role in upholding multilateralism, strengthening anti-pandemic cooperation and promoting economic recovery, and make a greater contribution to global development while realizing the development of the five BRICS countries, he said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Book of Xi's discourses on sports published
- President Xi holds talks with Putin
- China will do its best to deliver "streamlined, safe and splendid" Olympic Winter Games: Xi
- Xi to attend opening ceremony of Beijing Winter Olympics
- Xi replies to letters from U.S. mayors
- Xi extends Spring Festival greetings to all Chinese
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.