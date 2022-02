We Are China

President Xi holds talks with Putin

Xinhua) 08:58, February 05, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday in Beijing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives for the meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Bianji)