Xi says meeting with Putin will inject more vitality into China-Russia relations

Xinhua) 18:50, February 04, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday said his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin will inject more vitality into China-Russia relations.

Xi held talks with Putin in Beijing ahead of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games opening ceremony scheduled on Friday night.

Xi recalled his attendance at the opening ceremony of the Sochi Olympic Winter Games in Russia in 2014 when they agreed to meet again eight years later in Beijing.

Xi said Putin's visit has realized their "get-together for the Winter Olympics."

Xi expressed his willingness to jointly carry forward the Olympic spirit with Putin and friends from across the world.

