Xi says ready to work with Putin to push for China-Russia cooperation results in all fields

Xinhua) 18:34, February 04, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday said he stands ready to work with Russian President Vladimir Putin to chart the future and provide guidance for bilateral relations under new historical circumstances.

Xi said he is willing to work with Putin to promote the continuous transformation of high-level mutual trust between China and Russia into results of cooperation in all fields and bring real benefits to the people of the two countries.

Despite the multiple challenges that face the world, China and Russia have stayed true to their original aspirations and maintained the steady development of bilateral relations, said Xi.

He said the two countries firmly supported each other in upholding their respective core interests, and have enhanced their political and strategic mutual trust, adding that bilateral trade between the two countries has hit a record high.

Xi noted the two sides have actively taken part in the reform and development of the global governance system, practiced true multilateralism, and safeguarded true democratic spirit. He added that these efforts have galvanized the solidarity of the international society to tide over this difficult time and upheld international equity and justice.

