China, Iran, Russia hold second joint naval exercise
(Xinhua) 08:28, January 21, 2022
BEIJING, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- China, Iran and Russia held a second maritime exercise from Tuesday to Thursday at the waters of the Gulf of Oman, according to China's Ministry of National Defense.
The Chinese side sent a missile destroyer, a supply ship and helicopters, as well as 40 members of the Chinese navy marine corps, to participate in the exercise, the ministry said.
The joint exercise aimed to deepen practical cooperation among the three navies, and show the willingness and capabilities of the three countries to jointly safeguard maritime security and build a maritime community with a shared future, the ministry said.
