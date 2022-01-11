Home>>
Turkish, Iranian FMs to visit China
(Xinhua) 17:05, January 11, 2022
BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian will respectively pay visits to China on January 12 and 14, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Tuesday.
