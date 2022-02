We Are China

Xi says meeting with Putin will inject more vitality into China-Russia relations

Xinhua) 17:49, February 04, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday said his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin will inject more vitality into China-Russia relations.

Xi held talks with Putin in Beijing ahead of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games opening ceremony scheduled on Friday night.

