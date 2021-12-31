Hegemonism will not win as long as China, Russia stand together: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 08:50, December 31, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- As long as China and Russia stand together, the international order will not fall into disarray, justice in the world will not collapse, and hegemonism will not win, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday.

Wang made the remarks in an interview with Xinhua News Agency and China Media Group on the international situation and China's diplomacy in 2021.

As two major countries with global influence, China-Russia strategic coordination and practical cooperation have a global significance and play an irreplaceable role, Wang said.

On pandemic response, Wang said, China and Russia have served as a good example for the world.

"With solidarity and mutual assistance, the two countries have been pioneering in vaccine research, development, production and global distribution, and jointly opposed the stigmatization and politicization of issues related to the coronavirus and its origins-tracing, showing other members of the international community that solidarity is the right way to fight the pandemic," he said.

On global economic recovery, Wang said the two countries' all-dimensional cooperation was greatly elevated to higher levels. Bilateral trade has registered a new record. Major strategic projects are well underway, and cooperation on scientific and technological innovation is advancing rapidly.

"This has not only improved the well-being of the two countries and peoples, but also created new opportunities for world economic recovery," he added.

On global governance, China and Russia have demonstrated their sense of responsibility, firmly upholding the UN-centered international system and the international order underpinned by international law.

"We jointly opposed interference in other countries' internal affairs, unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction. Our efforts have helped build a bulwark supporting the practice of true multilateralism and upholding international equity and justice, showing the world how major countries should behave," he said.

He said it is convinced that as long as China and Russia, as two major countries, stand together shoulder to shoulder and deepen coordination hand in hand, the international order will not fall into disarray, justice in the world will not collapse, and hegemonism will not win.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)