Chinese FM reviews five aspects of China's diplomacy in 2021

Xinhua) 08:23, December 31, 2021

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks in an interview with Xinhua News Agency and China Media Group on the international situation and China's diplomacy in 2021, on Dec. 30, 2021. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday summarized the achievements of China's diplomacy in 2021 in five aspects, hailing it as "writing a new chapter of major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics."

Wang made the remarks in an interview with Xinhua News Agency and China Media Group on the international situation and China's diplomacy in 2021.

"On the diplomatic front, we drew strength from the 100 years of the Communist Party of China (CPC)'s achievements, forged ahead through competitions and challenges with courage and grit, writing a new chapter of major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics," he said.

First, head-of-state diplomacy has played the guiding role on China's diplomatic front, he said, noting that Chinese President Xi Jinping had 79 telephone calls with leaders of foreign countries and international organizations, and attended 40 major diplomatic events via video link.

Second, anti-COVID diplomacy has attested to China's strong sense of international responsibility, he said.

Wang noted China has always been among the first to promote global cooperation against the pandemic, always advocated the number-one feature of vaccines to be global public goods, and always stood at the forefront for the equitable distribution of vaccines.

Third, China's development-oriented diplomacy has contributed a lot to this global cause, he said.

"In response to the grave challenges of COVID-19 to other developing countries, President Xi Jinping put forth the Global Development Initiative (GDI), with a view to building global synergy on accelerating the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, so that no country or individual will be left behind," he said.

Fourth, China has defended justice in multilateral diplomacy, according to Wang.

"China has held high the banner of multilateralism, championed the common values of humanity, and upheld the international system with the UN at its core and the international order underpinned by international law," he said.

Fifth, China has lived up to its solemn commitment of diplomacy for the people, he said, adding that China has adhered to a people-centered approach, built a system on the protection of the interests of people overseas and on risk alert and prevention, and successfully rescued dozens of Chinese hostages.

"'Wherever you go, your home country is always your strong backing.' -- This is the enduring mission and commitment of China's diplomacy," he added.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)