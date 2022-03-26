China, Egypt hope to strengthen digital cooperation

CAIRO, March 25 (Xinhua) -- China and Egypt are willing to strengthen cooperation in information technology and digital capacity building, the Chinese Embassy in Cairo said on Friday.

In his meeting with the Egyptian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat, Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang said China would like to work with Egypt to deepen their cooperation in the fields of digital economy and communication technology, among others, according to a statement from the embassy.

Over the past few years, the political trust between China and Egypt has continually strengthened, and their practical cooperation has yielded remarkable results, said Liao.

He said China would encourage Chinese enterprises to come and develop in Egypt, facilitating the country's digital transition and social and economic development.

For his part, the Egyptian minister praised the depth of Egyptian-Chinese relations, noting that their bilateral cooperation in the field of communications and information technology witnessed a leap in recent years.

Talaat hoped that the two sides could further their cooperation and explore new horizons for cooperation in areas of common interest.

