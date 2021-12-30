Chinese, Egyptian companies sign deals to promote green transportation in Egypt

Xinhua) 08:54, December 30, 2021

Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang (3rd L, back) and Egyptian Minister of State for Military Production Mohamed Morsy (5th R, back) attend the signing ceremony of cooperation deals between China's Weichai Group and Egypt's Geyushi Motors in Cairo, Egypt, Dec. 26, 2021. Weichai Group, a Chinese engineer maker, and Egypt's Geyushi Motors signed cooperation deals on green transportation, the manufacturing of gas cylinders, and others in Cairo this week, the Chinese Embassy in Egypt said in a statement on Tuesday night. (Photo by Ahmed Gomaa/Xinhua)

CAIRO, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Weichai Group, a Chinese engineer maker, and Egypt's Geyushi Motors signed cooperation deals on green transportation, the manufacturing of gas cylinders, and others in Cairo this week, the Chinese Embassy in Egypt said in a statement on Tuesday night.

Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang, Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry Nevine Gamea, and Minister of State for Military Production Mohamed Morsy attended the signing ceremony, which was held on Sunday.

Liao said during the 8th Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, it was announced that China and Africa will jointly implement nine projects to promote trade, investment, and green development, which coincides with Egypt's national strategy of promoting the green transformation of energy and industrial structure and achieving sustainable development.

"The national strategies for transformation and sustainable development coincide between the two sides," Liao added, noting China will continue to encourage and support the active participation of Chinese companies in Egypt's green development projects, so as to better benefit the two countries and peoples.

For his part, Gamea said trade and industrial cooperation is an important part of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Egypt and China as the Arab country is committed to developing clean and renewable energy and striving to achieve sustainable development goals.

"The Egyptian side welcomes more Chinese companies to invest and start businesses in Egypt, especially participating in green cooperation and localized production projects," he added.

Morsy also expressed Egypt's willingness to further expand and deepen cooperation with China in various fields, especially clean energy and localized production projects, so as to promote greater development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Egypt and China.

