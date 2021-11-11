China, Egypt sign economic, technical cooperation deal: statement

Xinhua) 09:51, November 11, 2021

CAIRO, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang and Egyptian Minister of International Cooperation Rania al-Mashat have signed an economic cooperation deal, the Chinese embassy in Egypt said in a statement on Tuesday night.

"The deal opens a new scope of bilateral cooperation and reflects high-level practical cooperation in light of the strategic partnership between the two countries," the Chinese ambassador said.

China and Egypt have exerted great efforts to promote cooperation in different fields, including health, education, communication, and space, said Liao, adding that several important projects have been jointly implemented and the bilateral cooperation has brought fruitful results in those sectors.

Meanwhile, al-Mashat praised the deep relations with China, which is one of the most important development partners for Egypt.

The Egyptian minister added that Egypt sought to benefit from the Chinese developmental experience, attract more Chinese investments, and accumulate expertise in all fields.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)