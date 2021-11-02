Egypt receives new shipment of donated Chinese Sinovac vaccine

Xinhua) 08:44, November 02, 2021

CAIRO, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Egypt received on Monday a new shipment of donated Chinese Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine, the Chinese Embassy in Egypt said.

The shipment was provided by the Chinese government under the cooperation between the two countries in fighting the pandemic, the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population said in a statement.

"The vaccine is safe and effective," said the ministry statement, adding the new shipment will be distributed to the vaccination centers after being tested at the laboratories of the ministry of health.

Egypt has so far received more than 74 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including AstraZeneca, Sputnik V, Johnson &Johnson, Pfizer, and Moderna vaccines in addition to China's Sinopharm and Sinovac, according to the statement.

Egypt plans to vaccinate 40 million adults by the end of 2021.

