Egypt-China Friendship Association hails longstanding bilateral ties

Xinhua) 13:29, September 28, 2021

CAIRO, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Egypt-China Friendship Association hailed the longstanding ties of cooperation and friendship between the two countries at a seminar held here on Sunday.

The event, attended by a number of Egyptian and Chinese diplomats, business people, experts, writers and others, was held to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Ahmed Waly, head of the association, said that a few decades after the founding of the PRC, the country has become a pioneer in economy, science and technology and is the first to succeed in eliminating absolute poverty.

"The various channels of cooperation between the two countries include high-level mutual visits, international and regional organizations, the mechanisms of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, and the Belt and Road Initiative in which Egypt takes part," Waly said in his opening remarks at the seminar.

For his part, Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang joined the symposium via video link.

He noted that this year marks the centenary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Egypt.

"Over the past 65 years, the Chinese-Egyptian relations stood steadfast in front of the tests of various changes thanks to the strategic guidance of the leaders of both countries," said the Chinese ambassador.

"China and Egypt have been sharing good and hard times and exchanging support, especially after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, as China and Egypt enhanced cooperation to fight the pandemic together," Liao said.

The volume of trade between China and Egypt reached 14.53 billion U.S. dollars in 2020, marking an increase of 10.1 percent compared to the previous year, he added.

Among the attendees were Egyptian parliamentarian Tarek el-Khouly, and Diaa Helmy, secretary-general of Cairo-based Egyptian-Chinese Chamber of Commerce.

