Rising sales of Chinese cars in Egypt reflect consumers' trust: experts

Xinhua) 08:43, December 16, 2021

CAIRO, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- The increase in the sales of Chinese cars in the Egyptian market in 2021 reflects the growing trust of consumers in the Chinese products, said Egyptian experts.

From January to October in 2021, a total of 42,392 Chinese cars have been sold in Egypt, up from 21,585 during the same period in 2020, with a growth rate of over 96 percent, said a report issued by Egypt's Automotive Marketing Information Council (AMIC).

Hany El-Kholy, CEO of El Nasr Automotive Manufacturing Company, said the large growth of Chinese car sales in Egypt came from the significant increase in their quality.

"Chinese cars are characterized by their high quality and safety rates, in addition to their lower prices compared to other cars," El-Kholy told Xinhua.

Among the popular Chinese car brands in the Egyptian market are MG, Chery, Geely and BYD.

Chinese cars are getting more popular and achieving more success not only in Egypt but throughout the world, according to Egyptian economic expert Walid Gaballah.

Egyptian consumers gradually became confident in Chinese cars after they tried them on the ground and became certain of their high efficiency, quality and safety, he explained.

Gaballah said Chinese cars can achieve more success in Egypt if they become locally manufactured through Chinese-Egyptian partnerships that would reduce transportation costs and further reduce the vehicles' prices.

Diaa Helmy, secretary-general of Cairo-based Egyptian-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, told Xinhua that the advanced technology and fast development of the Chinese automotive industry led to the growing popularity of Chinese cars.

"Chinese cars have become characterized by a high degree of luxury in addition to their high quality and safety rates," Helmy said, pointing out that China is advancing toward global leadership in auto technologies.

He expected a further increase in demand for Chinese cars in Egypt that boasts a vast market, praising the suitability of Chinese cars in terms of their quality, safety and prices.

According to Helmy, the increasing Egyptian demand for Chinese cars is an indication of the growing trade between Egypt and China.

Trade between China and Egypt exceeded 14.5 billion U.S. dollars in 2020, marking a record high despite the impacts of COVID-19, according to the Chinese Embassy in Egypt.

Relations between Egypt and China have witnessed a remarkable development since the two countries elevated their bilateral relations to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership in 2014.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)