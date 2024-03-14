London Book Fair director calls for more cultural exchange

Xinhua) 08:38, March 14, 2024

A booth displaying China-themed books is seen at London Book Fair in London, Britain, March 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

"We're delighted to see an increase (in participation) this year from China. Hopefully, this year is a building block for further Chinese participation here at London book fair," Rapley told Xinhua in an interview.

LONDON, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Cultural exchange is especially important during uncertain times, and books help build the bridge between different civilizations, the director of the London Book Fair (LBF) said this week.

Gareth Rapley said he is "delighted" to see an increase in participation by Chinese publishers at the LBF after COVID, showcasing a vast array of talent from China.

"We're delighted to see an increase (in participation) this year from China. Hopefully, this year is a building block for further Chinese participation here at London book fair," Rapley told Xinhua in an interview.

London Book Fair 2024, one of the world's biggest, kicked off on Tuesday. First launched in 1971, the three-day event is expected to attract over 30,000 publishing professionals and 1,000 companies from around the globe.

This year, around 50 Chinese publishers are showcasing more than 3,200 types of Chinese-themed books, covering a wide range of areas including politics, culture, academic works, and trending topics such as low-carbon and artificial intelligence (AI).

"I think books provide a platform for literacy skills, education, understanding, and helping to create dialogue (between different cultures)," said the LBF chief.

A guest attends the publishing forum on the "China's Academic Sharing and Dissemination Around the Globe" and book launch of the "China Perspective" Series at London Book Fair in London, Britain, March 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A participant talks with a staff member at a booth displaying China-themed books at London Book Fair in London, Britain, March 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)