Feature: Surging popularity of Chinese books at Bangkok Int'l Book Fair

Xinhua) 11:12, April 08, 2024

BANGKOK, April 8 (Xinhua) -- Grabbing a book on Chinese culture, 52-year-old Akkrapol Mungnirandr was eager to read the characters he knew at a Chinese book exhibition booth at the Bangkok International Book Fair 2024.

"I'm interested in the Chinese language and have learned some Chinese words. I'd like to learn more about the country's splendid culture via reading," Akkrapol said.

The Bangkok resident was among flocks of readers coming for more than 700 Chinese books at the book fair, which gathered six Chinese publishing houses aiming to open a window to understand China for international publishers and Thai readers.

China Renmin University Press, one of the six Chinese publishing houses, highlighted its series on Chinese modernization research and books reflecting China's contemporary society, politics and economy, which quickly won the attention of many publishers and readers.

The press also held copyright trade talks with more than 20 publishers from Thailand, Vietnam, India and other countries, paving the way for broader copyright cooperation in the future.

Southeast Asian countries are inclined to learn from China's development experience amid the complex international and regional environment, said Wirun Phichaiwongphakdee, director of the Thailand-China Research Center of the Belt and Road Initiative, who has cooperated with several Chinese publishers to translate many Chinese books.

The Thai scholar added that he would like to see more Chinese books being translated and published in Thailand, thus providing Thai readers with references to a more comprehensive understanding of Chinese modernization.

The 12-day book fair, which ended on Monday, marked the third participation of Charassri Jiraphasthe with the Chinese publishing delegation.

"Chinese publishing delegation only had one booth in the first year of participation," recalled Charassri, a Thai professor with Beijing Foreign Studies University. "But there are three booths this year!" She owed this expansion to the Thai people's enthusiasm to learn Chinese.

The Thai professor also brought her book introducing the changes in Chinese people's lives, which she had witnessed over the past 20 years. She would like to build a bridge for Thai people to better understand contemporary China.

Higher Education Press, another Chinese publishing house, focused on promoting vocational education textbooks at the book fair, including those for the Luban Workshop and those featured "Chinese plus vocational skills."

"We hope these textbooks can promote the cultivation of skilled talents in the Belt and Road Initiative partner countries and contribute to local social and economic development," said Long Jie, the press' deputy editor-in-chief.

