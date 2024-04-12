Children's books boost Sino-Western cultural exchanges at int'l book fair

April 12, 2024

BOLOGNA, Italy, April 11 (Xinhua) -- Original Chinese children's books have caught the attention of international visitors at the 61st Bologna Children's Book Fair this week.

More than 60 Chinese exhibitors hosted dozens of activities at the book fair, which ran until Thursday.

"Strong Chinese delegation among exhibitors and crowded booths on the first day of ever-increasing attendance," reported the Italian financial newspaper "Il Sole 24 Ore".

Spanish illustrator Tassies visited various Chinese booths, showing his hand-drawn and Chinese-published picture books. He had traveled from Barcelona to the exhibition to "find more friends like Chinese publisher partners" for his book.

"I think this year's book fair is especially interesting because there is a focus on China," Tassies said, adding that the children's book fair is a "great opportunity" for him to get to know the Chinese people and their culture.

This year, China was invited to be the "Market of Focus" for the first time in the history of the fair. More than 40 events hosted by Chinese publishers and book companies were held, with more than 2,500 books on display.

Audrey Lorenzini, an Italian publisher, was attracted by a series of three-dimensional children's picture books, and said she planned to buy the copyright. Lorenzini is very interested in Chinese culture and wants to bring it to the Italian and European markets, as she believes that Chinese classic stories could also appeal to Western children.

"I don't think Italians understand Chinese culture well, that's why I came here to look for books that can introduce Chinese history or Chinese culture," Lorenzini said.

At the showcase of Beijing Allied Fortune Times Group, a series of picture books named Let's Retrace The Silk Road attracted the attention of many exhibition-goers.

According to Zhang Shaofeng, general manager of the group, the book was produced by the company alongside UNESCO, and both the author and the illustrator are Italian. The book tells the story of the Silk Road from both Western and Eastern perspectives, and is very popular with foreign booksellers. The series is set to be translated into five languages.

Official statistics show that Chinese children's books have now entered more than 100 countries and regions. "To have cultural confidence needs good cultural carriers, high-quality children's books can better spread Chinese stories," said Zhang.

Elena Pasoli, exhibition manager of the Bologna Children's Book Fair, said at an event in the Chinese section that Chinese exhibitors have injected new vitality and creativity into the fair. "Our book fair has always been committed to promoting cultural exchanges and artistic exploration with China," she said.

Running from April 8 to 11, this year's Bologna Children's Book Fair attracted more than 1,500 exhibitors from nearly 100 countries and regions.

