'Reading is the best thing in the world': China's livestream influencer Dong Yuhui

By Zheng Qi, Zhu Tiantian, Liang Peiyu, Wang Jingyuan, Li Bowen and Zhu Yingqi (People's Daily App) 16:36, April 23, 2024

April 23 marks World Book Day. Dong Yuhui, a former English teacher and now one of the most popular livestreamers in China, shares his stories and feelings about reading with the People's Daily. Dong Yuhui, with a deep personal connection to books, asserts, "Reading is the best thing we can do in the world." He believes that books not only impart knowledge but also foster empathy and bring joy.

