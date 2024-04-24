China unveils Shenzhou-18 crew for space station mission

Xinhua) 09:53, April 24, 2024

This undated photo shows Chinese astronauts Ye Guangfu (C), Li Cong (R) and Li Guangsu who will carry out the Shenzhou-18 spaceflight mission. Chinese astronauts Ye Guangfu, Li Cong and Li Guangsu will carry out the Shenzhou-18 crewed spaceflight mission, and Ye will be the commander, the China Manned Space Agency announced at a press conference on Wednesday. (Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese astronauts Ye Guangfu, Li Cong and Li Guangsu will carry out the Shenzhou-18 crewed spaceflight mission, and Ye will be the commander, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced at a press conference on Wednesday.

The Shenzhou-18 crewed spaceship will be launched at 8:59 p.m. Thursday (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, said Lin Xiqiang, deputy director of the CMSA.

Ye Guangfu was a crew member of the Shenzhou-13 mission from October 2021 to April 2022. Li Cong and Li Guangsu, among the third batch of Chinese astronauts, are both newcomers to space.

All the three Shenzhou-18 astronauts are the post-1980s generation.

This undated photo shows Ye Guangfu, one of the three astronauts who will carry out the Shenzhou-18 spaceflight mission. Chinese astronauts Ye Guangfu, Li Cong and Li Guangsu will carry out the Shenzhou-18 crewed spaceflight mission, and Ye will be the commander, the China Manned Space Agency announced at a press conference on Wednesday. (Xinhua)

This undated photo shows Li Cong, one of the three astronauts who will carry out the Shenzhou-18 spaceflight mission. Chinese astronauts Ye Guangfu, Li Cong and Li Guangsu will carry out the Shenzhou-18 crewed spaceflight mission, and Ye will be the commander, the China Manned Space Agency announced at a press conference on Wednesday. (Xinhua)

This undated photo shows Li Guangsu, one of the three astronauts who will carry out the Shenzhou-18 spaceflight mission. Chinese astronauts Ye Guangfu, Li Cong and Li Guangsu will carry out the Shenzhou-18 crewed spaceflight mission, and Ye will be the commander, the China Manned Space Agency announced at a press conference on Wednesday. (Xinhua)

A press conference is held in Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on April 24, 2024. Chinese astronauts Ye Guangfu, Li Cong and Li Guangsu will carry out the Shenzhou-18 crewed spaceflight mission, and Ye will be the commander, the China Manned Space Agency announced at a press conference on Wednesday. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

A press conference is held in Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on April 24, 2024. Chinese astronauts Ye Guangfu, Li Cong and Li Guangsu will carry out the Shenzhou-18 crewed spaceflight mission, and Ye will be the commander, the China Manned Space Agency announced at a press conference on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

A press conference is held in Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on April 24, 2024. Chinese astronauts Ye Guangfu, Li Cong and Li Guangsu will carry out the Shenzhou-18 crewed spaceflight mission, and Ye will be the commander, the China Manned Space Agency announced at a press conference on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

A press conference is held in Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on April 24, 2024. Chinese astronauts Ye Guangfu, Li Cong and Li Guangsu will carry out the Shenzhou-18 crewed spaceflight mission, and Ye will be the commander, the China Manned Space Agency announced at a press conference on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

A press conference is held in Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on April 24, 2024. Chinese astronauts Ye Guangfu, Li Cong and Li Guangsu will carry out the Shenzhou-18 crewed spaceflight mission, and Ye will be the commander, the China Manned Space Agency announced at a press conference on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

A press conference is held in Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on April 24, 2024. Chinese astronauts Ye Guangfu, Li Cong and Li Guangsu will carry out the Shenzhou-18 crewed spaceflight mission, and Ye will be the commander, the China Manned Space Agency announced at a press conference on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)