City view of China's Chongqing Municipality
An aerial drone photo taken on April 23, 2024 shows a view in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Chongqing is the only municipality in the central and western region of China. Built on mountains and partially surrounded by the Yangtze and Jialing rivers, it is known as a "mountain city" and a "city on rivers". (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
This photo taken on April 23, 2024 shows a view in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Chongqing is the only municipality in the central and western region of China. Built on mountains and partially surrounded by the Yangtze and Jialing rivers, it is known as a "mountain city" and a "city on rivers". (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
