City view of China's Chongqing Municipality

Xinhua) 08:25, April 25, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on April 23, 2024 shows a view in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Chongqing is the only municipality in the central and western region of China. Built on mountains and partially surrounded by the Yangtze and Jialing rivers, it is known as a "mountain city" and a "city on rivers". (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

This photo taken on April 23, 2024 shows a view in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Chongqing is the only municipality in the central and western region of China. Built on mountains and partially surrounded by the Yangtze and Jialing rivers, it is known as a "mountain city" and a "city on rivers". (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

This photo taken on April 23, 2024 shows a view in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Chongqing is the only municipality in the central and western region of China. Built on mountains and partially surrounded by the Yangtze and Jialing rivers, it is known as a "mountain city" and a "city on rivers". (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

This photo taken on April 23, 2024 shows a view in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Chongqing is the only municipality in the central and western region of China. Built on mountains and partially surrounded by the Yangtze and Jialing rivers, it is known as a "mountain city" and a "city on rivers". (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

This photo taken on April 23, 2024 shows a view in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Chongqing is the only municipality in the central and western region of China. Built on mountains and partially surrounded by the Yangtze and Jialing rivers, it is known as a "mountain city" and a "city on rivers". (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

This photo taken on April 23, 2024 shows a view in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Chongqing is the only municipality in the central and western region of China. Built on mountains and partially surrounded by the Yangtze and Jialing rivers, it is known as a "mountain city" and a "city on rivers". (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

This photo taken on April 23, 2024 shows a view in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Chongqing is the only municipality in the central and western region of China. Built on mountains and partially surrounded by the Yangtze and Jialing rivers, it is known as a "mountain city" and a "city on rivers". (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)