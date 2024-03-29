Tourists visit Dazu Rock Carvings in Chongqing

Xinhua) 09:38, March 29, 2024

Tourists visit the scenic spot of Dazu Rock Carvings in southwest China's Chongqing, March 27, 2024. The Dazu Rock Carvings were placed on the World Heritage List by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1999. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Tourists visit the scenic spot of Dazu Rock Carvings in southwest China's Chongqing, March 27, 2024. The Dazu Rock Carvings were placed on the World Heritage List by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1999. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Tourists visit the scenic spot of Dazu Rock Carvings in southwest China's Chongqing, March 27, 2024. The Dazu Rock Carvings were placed on the World Heritage List by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1999. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Tourists visit the scenic spot of Dazu Rock Carvings in southwest China's Chongqing, March 27, 2024. The Dazu Rock Carvings were placed on the World Heritage List by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1999. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Tourists visit the scenic spot of Dazu Rock Carvings in southwest China's Chongqing, March 27, 2024. The Dazu Rock Carvings were placed on the World Heritage List by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1999. (Xinhua/Zhang Ziyu)

Tourists visit the scenic spot of Dazu Rock Carvings in southwest China's Chongqing, March 27, 2024. The Dazu Rock Carvings were placed on the World Heritage List by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1999. (Xinhua/Zhang Ziyu)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)