Preview of International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 in SW China's Chengdu

Xinhua) 08:26, April 26, 2024

This photo taken on April 22, 2024 shows the Mandalay garden of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The expo will run from April 26 to Oct. 28, during which time more than 2,000 events and cultural activities will be held. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

This photo taken on April 22, 2024 shows the FEZ garden of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The expo will run from April 26 to Oct. 28, during which time more than 2,000 events and cultural activities will be held. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 21, 2024 shows a view of the main venue of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The expo will run from April 26 to Oct. 28, during which time more than 2,000 events and cultural activities will be held. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 22, 2024 shows a view of the main venue of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The expo will run from April 26 to Oct. 28, during which time more than 2,000 events and cultural activities will be held. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

This photo taken on April 22, 2024 shows a view of the main venue of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The expo will run from April 26 to Oct. 28, during which time more than 2,000 events and cultural activities will be held. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 22, 2024 shows the Beijing garden of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The expo will run from April 26 to Oct. 28, during which time more than 2,000 events and cultural activities will be held. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 21, 2024 shows the Changsha garden of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The expo will run from April 26 to Oct. 28, during which time more than 2,000 events and cultural activities will be held. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This photo taken on April 22, 2024 shows the Chiang Mai garden of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The expo will run from April 26 to Oct. 28, during which time more than 2,000 events and cultural activities will be held. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

This photo taken on April 22, 2024 shows the Zhengzhou garden of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The expo will run from April 26 to Oct. 28, during which time more than 2,000 events and cultural activities will be held. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 21, 2024 shows the Shenyang garden of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The expo will run from April 26 to Oct. 28, during which time more than 2,000 events and cultural activities will be held. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 22, 2024 shows the international gardens of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The expo will run from April 26 to Oct. 28, during which time more than 2,000 events and cultural activities will be held. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 21, 2024 shows the main entrance to the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The expo will run from April 26 to Oct. 28, during which time more than 2,000 events and cultural activities will be held. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 22, 2024 shows a boat sailing in a river at the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The expo will run from April 26 to Oct. 28, during which time more than 2,000 events and cultural activities will be held. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 22, 2024 shows the Chengdu garden of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The expo will run from April 26 to Oct. 28, during which time more than 2,000 events and cultural activities will be held. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 22, 2024 shows the botanical garden of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The expo will run from April 26 to Oct. 28, during which time more than 2,000 events and cultural activities will be held. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 22, 2024 shows a view of the main venue of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The expo will run from April 26 to Oct. 28, during which time more than 2,000 events and cultural activities will be held. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 22, 2024 shows a view of the main venue of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The expo will run from April 26 to Oct. 28, during which time more than 2,000 events and cultural activities will be held. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This photo taken on April 22, 2024 shows the Vinadelmar garden of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The expo will run from April 26 to Oct. 28, during which time more than 2,000 events and cultural activities will be held. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

This photo taken on April 22, 2024 shows the Kofu garden of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The expo will run from April 26 to Oct. 28, during which time more than 2,000 events and cultural activities will be held. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 23, 2024 shows a view of the main venue of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The expo will run from April 26 to Oct. 28, during which time more than 2,000 events and cultural activities will be held. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 22, 2024 shows a view of the main venue of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The expo will run from April 26 to Oct. 28, during which time more than 2,000 events and cultural activities will be held. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This photo taken on April 22, 2024 shows the Pakistan garden of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The expo will run from April 26 to Oct. 28, during which time more than 2,000 events and cultural activities will be held. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 14, 2024 shows the main entrance to the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The expo will run from April 26 to Oct. 28, during which time more than 2,000 events and cultural activities will be held. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 21, 2024 shows a view of the main venue of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The expo will run from April 26 to Oct. 28, during which time more than 2,000 events and cultural activities will be held. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 23, 2024 shows the Chengdu garden of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The expo will run from April 26 to Oct. 28, during which time more than 2,000 events and cultural activities will be held. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

