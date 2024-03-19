Internet audio, video convention to open in China's Chengdu

CHENGDU, March 18 (Xinhua) -- The 11th China Internet Audio & Video Convention is scheduled to be held in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, from March 28 to 30 this year.

The convention will consist of a main forum, several sub-forums and exhibitions featuring new technologies and high-quality internet content, according to the Sichuan Provincial People's Government.

The main forum will be attended by experts from China's National Radio and Television Administration, online video and audio platforms and major media outlets. A research report on the development of China's internet audio-and-video industry will be released during the convention.

Inaugurated in 2013, the convention is a major platform for experience sharing and communication of the internet video-and-audio industry. It is also an occasion to exhibit new forms and new technologies of the industry.

