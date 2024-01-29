We Are China

Lantern show lights up Chengdu

Ecns.cn) 15:05, January 29, 2024

Panda-themed lanterns illuminate the night sky during the 53rd Chengdu International Panda Lantern Show in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 26, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

The 53rd Chengdu International Panda Lantern Show kicked off in Chengdu with 40 sets of colorful lanterns on Friday.

Lanterns illuminate the night sky during the 53rd Chengdu International Panda Lantern Show in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 26, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

Lanterns illuminate the night sky during the 53rd Chengdu International Panda Lantern Show in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 26, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

People visit the 53rd Chengdu International Panda Lantern Show in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 26, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

