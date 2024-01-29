Lantern show lights up Chengdu
Panda-themed lanterns illuminate the night sky during the 53rd Chengdu International Panda Lantern Show in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 26, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)
The 53rd Chengdu International Panda Lantern Show kicked off in Chengdu with 40 sets of colorful lanterns on Friday.
Lanterns illuminate the night sky during the 53rd Chengdu International Panda Lantern Show in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 26, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)
Lanterns illuminate the night sky during the 53rd Chengdu International Panda Lantern Show in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 26, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)
People visit the 53rd Chengdu International Panda Lantern Show in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 26, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)
Photos
- In pics: light installations for 30th Int'l Dinosaur Lantern Show in Zigong, SW China
- Snow scenery at section of Wushan Mountain in China's Chongqing
- Pic story: young entrepreneur contributes to scientific visualization in China's Anhui
- Breathtaking 'blue tears' light up coastal waters in China's Guangdong
Related Stories
- 30th Int'l Dinosaur Lantern Show to be held in Sichuan, SW China
- Ancient tech: Rolling lantern
- Yuyuan Garden Lantern Fair highlights Chinese culture
- In pics: light installations for 30th Int'l Dinosaur Lantern Show in Zigong, SW China
- At least 400 fish lanterns brighten Shanghai garden
- Loong-themed lanterns add festive atmosphere to city
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.