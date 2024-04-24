A glimpse into comfortable life of people in SW China's Chengdu
A century-old teahouse inside Chengdu People's Park in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, is full of customers. (People's Daily Online/Xian Jiangnan)
Chengdu People's Park in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province is a popular destination for local residents and visitors to unwind and enjoy leisure activities on a sunny day.
People are often seen strolling, enjoying the flowers, and playing Chinese chess amidst gurgling streams and lush vegetation in the park.
A century-old teahouse inside the park is bustling with patrons sipping tea, having their ears cleaned by street vendors, and playing cards.
A century-old teahouse inside Chengdu People's Park in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, is bustling with customers. (People's Daily Online/Wang Yuheng)
A man receives the service of an ear cleaner at a teahouse inside Chengdu People's Park in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Xian Jiangnan)
A tea master performs tea art at a century-old teahouse inside Chengdu People's Park in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Xian Jiangnan)
People play musical instruments in Chengdu People's Park in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Yuheng)
People play Chinese chess in Chengdu People's Park in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Xian Jiangnan)
People read personal profiles at a matchmaking corner in Chengdu People's Park in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Xian Jiangnan)
Photos
