A glimpse into comfortable life of people in SW China's Chengdu

People's Daily Online) 15:15, April 24, 2024

A century-old teahouse inside Chengdu People's Park in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, is full of customers. (People's Daily Online/Xian Jiangnan)

Chengdu People's Park in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province is a popular destination for local residents and visitors to unwind and enjoy leisure activities on a sunny day.

People are often seen strolling, enjoying the flowers, and playing Chinese chess amidst gurgling streams and lush vegetation in the park.

A century-old teahouse inside the park is bustling with patrons sipping tea, having their ears cleaned by street vendors, and playing cards.

A century-old teahouse inside Chengdu People's Park in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, is bustling with customers. (People's Daily Online/Wang Yuheng)

A man receives the service of an ear cleaner at a teahouse inside Chengdu People's Park in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Xian Jiangnan)

A tea master performs tea art at a century-old teahouse inside Chengdu People's Park in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Xian Jiangnan)

People play musical instruments in Chengdu People's Park in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Yuheng)

People play Chinese chess in Chengdu People's Park in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Xian Jiangnan)

People read personal profiles at a matchmaking corner in Chengdu People's Park in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Xian Jiangnan)

