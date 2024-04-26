Home>>
Blooming flowers decorate Sayram Lake in Xinjiang
(Ecns.cn) 13:11, April 26, 2024
Blooming flowers along the shore of Sayram Lake, adding colors to the alpine lake in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Zhong Dawei)
Breathtaking scenery of Sayram Lake surrounded by grasslands and the Tianshan Mountains in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Zhong Dawei)
Blooming flowers along the shore of Sayram Lake, adding colors to the alpine lake in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Zhong Dawei)
Breathtaking scenery of Sayram Lake surrounded by grasslands and the Tianshan Mountains in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Zhong Dawei)
