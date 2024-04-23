Xinjiang sees increasing new energy installed capacity

Xinhua) 17:02, April 23, 2024

URUMQI, April 23 (Xinhua) -- The installed capacity of new energy in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has exceeded 70 million kilowatts, nearly a half of the region's total installed capacity, said local electricity authorities on Tuesday.

According to the State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd., the region is expected to notch up some 89 million kilowatts of new energy installed capacity by the end of this year, which will mark new energy becoming Xinjiang's most important electricity source.

Last year, Xinjiang generated 502.6 billion kWh of electricity, of which 90.5 billion kWh were contributed by its new energy, said the company.

Rich in wind and solar power resources, Xinjiang is one of the leading regions in the country in terms of new energy development.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)