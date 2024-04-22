People check in and out of Horgos Int'l Border Cooperation Center

Xinhua) 11:22, April 22, 2024

Travelers go through clearance procedures before entering the Horgos International Border Cooperation Center on the China-Kazakhstan border in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 18, 2024. According to the statistics of the Horgos entry-exit border checkpoint, a total of over 1.34 million people have checked in and out of the center this year as of April 19. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

Travelers from Kazakhstan enter the Horgos International Border Cooperation Center on the China-Kazakhstan border in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 19, 2024. According to the statistics of the Horgos entry-exit border checkpoint, a total of over 1.34 million people have checked in and out of the center this year as of April 19. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

Foreign travelers view the cars on display at the Horgos International Border Cooperation Center on the China-Kazakhstan border in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 19, 2024. According to the statistics of the Horgos entry-exit border checkpoint, a total of over 1.34 million people have checked in and out of the center this year as of April 19. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)