China's used vehicle sales up in first 2 months
(Xinhua) 10:20, April 07, 2024
BEIJING, April 6 (Xinhua) -- China's used vehicle sales climbed 6.76 percent year on year in the first two months of the year, industry data showed.
Some 2.89 million used vehicles were traded in the country in the January-February period, with a total transaction value nearing 195.93 billion yuan (about 27.62 billion U.S. dollars), according to the China Automobile Dealers Association.
During the period, 154,200 used new-energy vehicles (NEVs) were traded nationwide, surging 83.3 percent year on year.
In February alone, 64,700 used NEVs were traded in the country, up 40.8 percent year on year, according to the data.
