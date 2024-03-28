2024 New York International Auto Show kicks off

Ecns.cn) 13:20, March 28, 2024

Cars are displayed at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center during the 2024 New York International Auto Show in New York City, U.S., March 27, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liao Pan)

The press day of the 2024 New York International Auto Show kicked off on Wednesday. The event will open to the public from March 29 through April 7.

Cars are displayed at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center during the 2024 New York International Auto Show in New York City, U.S., March 27, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liao Pan)

Cars are displayed at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center during the 2024 New York International Auto Show in New York City, U.S., March 27, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liao Pan)

Cars are displayed at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center during the 2024 New York International Auto Show in New York City, U.S., March 27, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liao Pan)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)