China's auto exports soar 30.5 pct in January-February
(Xinhua) 09:13, March 18, 2024
BEIJING, March 16 (Xinhua) -- China's automobile exports jumped 30.5 percent year on year in the first two months of 2024, industry data shows.
A total of 822,000 vehicles were exported during the period, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.
Exports of passenger vehicles soared 31.5 percent year on year to 686,000 units, and exports of commercial vehicles totaled 136,000 units, rising 25.9 percent from the same period last year.
The data has also revealed that China exported 182,000 new-energy vehicles during the period, up 7.5 percent year on year.
