Revitalized Yuehe historical area becomes tourist attraction in Jiaxing, E China

Xinhua) 08:43, April 29, 2024

This photo taken on April 25, 2024 shows a night view of Yuehe historical area, Nanhu District, Jiaxing of east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Yuehe historical area, which covers an area of 90,000 square meters, could date back to the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1911). With the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal, Waiyue river and Liyue river flowing through, the area is the most complete and largest historical area in Jiaxing City that can best showcase the residential and cultural characteristics of the water town in "Jiangnan," the scenic region south of the Yangtze River.

Since 2003, various measures were taken to regain the prosperity of the area: more than 80,000 square meters of traditional residential buildings were restored in traditional style, and a tourism industry has been developed taking advantages of local historical heritages.

Nowadays, Yuehe historical area is welcoming about 5 million tourists a year and becomes a popular tourist attraction in the region.

This photo taken on April 25, 2024 shows a night view of Yuehe historical area, Nanhu District, Jiaxing of east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tourists take photos at Yuehe historical area, Nanhu District, Jiaxing of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A tourist buys local rice wine at Yuehe historical area, Nanhu District, Jiaxing of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This combo photo shows a view of Yuehe historical area in 1979 (L, photo by Pang Yiying) and people visiting the area on April 26, 2024 (by Xinhua photographer Jiang Han) in Nanhu District, Jiaxing of east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua)

This combo photo shows a view of Yuehe historical area in 1979 (above, photo by Pang Yiying) and the area on April 26, 2024 (by Xinhua photographer Jiang Han) in Nanhu District, Jiaxing of east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua)

This combo photo shows a view of Yuehe historical area in 1979 (above, photo by Pang Yiying) and people visiting the area on April 26, 2024 (by Xinhua photographer Jiang Han) in Nanhu District, Jiaxing of east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua)

Tourists watch the making of Zongzi, a pyramid-shaped dumpling made of glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves, at Yuehe historical area, Nanhu District, Jiaxing of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Primary students visit Yuehe historical area, Nanhu District, Jiaxing of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A woman takes photos at Yuehe historical area, Nanhu District, Jiaxing of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

