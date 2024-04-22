Languages

Monday, April 22, 2024

Fairyland-like view of Zhejiang's Zhoushan

(People's Daily App) 15:46, April 22, 2024

Through morning mist, ships in Zhoushan, Zhejiang Province, seem to dreamily cruise through the clouds, creating a poetic fairyland.

