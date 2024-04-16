We Are China

Improved ecological environment boosts economic development around Taihu Lake, E China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 08:37, April 16, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on April 11, 2024 shows cleaners removing illegal fishing net at a port of Taihu Lake, Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Located in the lower reaches of the Yangtze River, Taihu Lake is an important water source for 17 million residents in one of China's most densely populated and economically developed areas.

The water quality of Taihu Lake, China's third-largest freshwater lake, keeps impoving over the years and reached in 2023 its best level since 2007.

The improved ecological environment has also boosted economic development around the lake, with a booming of various industries including sightseeing, outdoor sports, etc.

A villager works at a crayfish breeding pond in Xulou Village of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 11, 2024 shows a view of the Taihu Lake near Jinting Town of Wuzhong District in Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Yan Jielong, an intangible cultural heritage inheritor, shows Biluochun, one of the top tea varieties in China and the speciality of Suzhou, at Dongshan Town of Wuzhong District in Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Chen Ting, a homestay manager, trims pot plants at her homestay near Taihu Lake at Dongshan Town of Wuzhong District in Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 11, 2024 shows staff members of an ecological police service team patrolling on Taihu Lake, Wuxing District of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 11, 2024 shows tourists visiting a resort near Taihu Lake in Wuxing District of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

A tourist poses for photos in Yigao Village of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Tourists have a rest in Yigao Village of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Visitors walk into a cafe in Yigao Village, Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Chen Ting, a homestay manager, works at her homestay near Taihu Lake at Dongshan Town of Wuzhong District in Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 21, 2024 shows tourists appreciating cherry blossoms at the Yuantouzhu scenic spot of the Taihu Lake in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Yan Jielong, an intangible cultural heritage inheritor, teaches his apprentice the skills of dark tea making at Dongshan Town of Wuzhong District in Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Former fisherman Shen Xuerong (L) and his wife Shen Yanyan work at their agritainment resort in Jinting Town of Wuzhong District in Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 11, 2024 shows a view of a homestay near Taihu Lake at Dongshan Town of Wuzhong District in Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Chen Ting, a homestay manager, works at her homestay near Taihu Lake at Dongshan Town of Wuzhong District in Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 10, 2024 shows a view of the Taihu Lake near Dongshan Town of Wuzhong District in Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Li Huiling (L), a homestay manager, drinks tea with a customer at her homestay transformed from pig-sheep pens and woodhouses in Miaodou Village, Zhili Town, Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Tourists visit an exhibition showing the irrigation system of Taihu Lake in Yigao Village, Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Cleaners collect wastes along the bank of Taihu Lake, Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Local urban management and law enforcement team members inspect along the Taihu Lake bank in Wuxing District of Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 11, 2024 shows a view of the Taihu Lake near Jinting Town of Wuzhong District, Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 11, 2024 shows staff members of local water authority collecting floating objects on Taihu Lake in Wuzhong District of Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Villagers work in an orchard in Xulou Village of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 10, 2024 shows a view of the Taihu Lake near Dongshan Town of Wuzhong District in Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 11, 2024 shows a view of the Yigao New Village for relocated former fishermen in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 11, 2024 shows a wetland restoration project of Taihu Lake near Jinting Town of Wuzhong District in Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Chen Ting (R), a homestay manager, feeds fish at her homestay near Taihu Lake at Dongshan Town of Wuzhong District in Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

