China's Puyuan ramps up efforts to develop knitwear industry

Xinhua) 08:33, April 12, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on April 9, 2024 shows the airport economy zone in Puyuan Town of east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Puyuan, the biggest knitwear center in China, witnessed its knitwear business volume exceeding 130 billion yuan (about 17.96 billion U.S. dollars) in 2023.

In recent years, Puyuan has been ramping up efforts to develop itself into an advanced industrial cluster of knitwear in the Yangtze River Delta.

This photo taken on April 9, 2024 shows an exhibition hall of a garment company in Puyuan Town of east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Designers work at a fashion company in the airport economy zone in Puyuan Town of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on April 9, 2024 shows an integrated digital platform in Puyuan Town of east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on April 9, 2024 shows an automated production line of a fashion company in the airport economy zone in Puyuan Town of east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on April 9, 2024 shows a digital knitwear workshop at a fashion company in Puyuan Town of east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People select knitwear garments at a knitwear market in Puyuan Town of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 9, 2024 shows the building of a knitwear market in Puyuan Town of east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Visitors look on in a dedicated area where a total of 42 knitwear companies, shops and designer brands from Puyuan Town of east China's Zhejiang Province take part in the spring edition of China International Knitting Fair in east China's Shanghai, March 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Merchants visit the booth of a company from Puyuan Town of east China's Zhejiang Province during the spring edition of China International Knitting Fair in east China's Shanghai, March 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Designers of a fashion company from Puyuan Town of east China's Zhejiang Province work on new designs at its office in east China's Shanghai, April 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Models stage a knitwear show presenting products from companies from Puyuan Town of east China's Zhejiang Province during the spring edition of China International Knitting Fair in east China's Shanghai, March 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A model presents a work from one of the companies from Puyuan Town of east China's Zhejiang Province stage a knitwear show during the spring edition of China International Knitting Fair in east China's Shanghai, March 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

