Prosecutors indict former senior Zhejiang provincial political advisor

Xinhua) 10:57, March 27, 2024

BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- Zhu Congjiu, a former senior political advisor in east China's Zhejiang Province, has been indicted on charges of accepting bribes, according to the Supreme People's Procuratorate on Wednesday.

The lawsuit comes following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision into the case involving Zhu, formerly a member of the leading Party members group of the Zhejiang Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and vice chairperson of the committee.

Zhu was accused of taking advantage of his various former positions to seek benefits for others, while illegally accepting vast sums of money and valuables in return, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

The People's Procuratorate of Ganzhou in east China's Jiangxi Province filed Zhu's case with the city's intermediate people's court.

Prosecutors had informed the defendant of his litigation rights, interrogated him, and listened to lawyers' opinions.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)