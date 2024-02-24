Home>>
Fishing boat sinks off coast of Zhejiang, 4 rescued
(Xinhua) 14:10, February 24, 2024
SHANGHAI, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- Four people were rescued after a Chinese fishing boat sank near the coast of east China's Zhejiang Province on Saturday morning, local authorities said.
The fishing vessel with 12 people on board sank in the East China Sea at around 1 a.m. Saturday, the Donghai (East China Sea) Rescue Bureau of the Ministry of Transport said.
Search and rescue operations are ongoing.
