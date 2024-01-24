China's Zhejiang sees GDP growth of 6 pct in 2023

HANGZHOU, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's eastern coastal province of Zhejiang saw its GDP increase by 6 percent to surpass 8.25 trillion yuan (about 1.16 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2023, according to the provincial bureau of statistics on Tuesday.

The province's foreign trade of goods ranked third in the country, totaling 4.9 trillion yuan, translating into year-on-year growth of 4.6 percent.

Its trade with Belt and Road participating countries rose 8.2 percent year on year to 2.55 trillion yuan, accounting for 52.1 percent of the province's total in 2023.

Zhejiang's trade with emerging markets, including the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the Middle East, Latin America and Africa, totaled 2.46 trillion yuan in 2023, up 10.3 percent year on year.

The number of registered enterprises in Zhejiang had reached 10.34 million by the end of last year, an increase of 9.6 percent year on year, and 10.01 million of them were either private or self-employed.

