China's Zhejiang sees increasing power consumption

Xinhua) 15:15, January 16, 2024

HANGZHOU, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Zhejiang Province, an economic powerhouse in east China, saw a 6.78 percent year-on-year increase in electricity consumption in 2023, signaling positive momentum in its economic growth.

The province's power usage reached 619.2 billion kWh last year, with the manufacturing sector taking up about 345 billion kWh, marking a yearly rise of 8.74 percent, according to the State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power Co., Ltd.

Among the 31 manufacturing subsectors, 29 saw positive growths in power usage, represented by high-tech and high-value-added sectors such as photovoltaic equipment production. Meanwhile, some high-energy-consuming industries, like aluminum smelting, saw falling power usage.

"The power usage figures are a telling reflection of the industrial upgrade trend in the province," said Sun Gang, a deputy director of the power supply company.

The province's tourism and consumption also witnessed a strong rebound last year, evidenced by a 15 percent growth in power usage in the wholesale and retail sector, and a 12.1 percent increase in power usage in the hotel and catering sector.

