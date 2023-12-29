Languages

Friday, December 29, 2023

Meet the town of Meicheng in East China

(People's Daily App) 15:46, December 29, 2023

Meicheng township in East China’s Zhejiang Province boasts picturesque landscapes and abundant cultural relics. Explore the charm of the town in this promotional video.

(Video source: the government of Meicheng township)

