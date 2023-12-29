Home>>
Meet the town of Meicheng in East China
(People's Daily App) 15:46, December 29, 2023
Meicheng township in East China’s Zhejiang Province boasts picturesque landscapes and abundant cultural relics. Explore the charm of the town in this promotional video.
(Video source: the government of Meicheng township)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- 6th World Celadon Conference held in E China's Zhejiang
- Old ginkgo tree attracts visitors in E China's Zhejiang
- Corridor created for migrating crabs
- Dispute resolution system sees high success rate
- Ancient ginkgo trees lend mesmerizing allure to village in E China
- China's Zhejiang boasts over 220,000 5G base stations
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.