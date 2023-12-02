China's Zhejiang boasts over 220,000 5G base stations

Xinhua) 15:28, December 02, 2023

HANGZHOU, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Zhejiang Province, an e-commerce heartland in east China, has built 220,000 5G base stations so far, local communications authorities said.

Currently, every 10,000 residents in Zhejiang share more than 33 5G base stations, said Li Min, deputy director of the provincial economy and information technology department, during the 2023 Yangtze River Delta 5G+ Industrial Internet Conference held in Shaoxing City of Zhejiang on Friday.

The province has also cultivated 653 provincial-level "future factories" and intelligent factories and built 535 provincial-level industrial internet platforms, Li added.

China has taken the global lead in 5G development, with a total of 2.84 million 5G base stations built by the end of May amid the country's efforts to build the world's largest and most advanced network infrastructure.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)