China's Zhejiang sees new energy development boom in 2023

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 17, 2023 shows the construction site of a photovoltaic project in Taizhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Duan Junli/Xinhua)

HANGZHOU, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- East China's Zhejiang Province saw a new energy development boom in 2023, as part of the country's commitment to delivering on its dual carbon promises.

According to State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power Co., Ltd., the province's installed solar photovoltaic capacity totaled 33.57 GW and its installed wind power capacity totaled 5.84 GW at the end of 2023.

Zhejiang's installed new energy capacity, which increased by nearly 10 GW last year, accounted for over 30 percent of its total installed power generation capacity, standing at 130.77 GW, for the first time, the State Grid branch said.

New energy is playing an increasingly significant role in ensuring a stable energy supply. Amid the investment boom, the province's power generation from new energy sources soared 31 percent year on year to 40.6 billion kWh in 2023, it said.

In recent years, the coastal economic powerhouse province has strived to build itself into a demonstration region for clean energy development, unveiling policies to encourage enterprises and residents, particularly those in rural areas, to join in the green drive.

China has made a commitment to the dual carbon goals of peaking carbon emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

