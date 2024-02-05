Strangers successfully rescue trapped truck driver

(People's Daily App) 16:39, February 05, 2024

Steel beams suddenly fell off a truck, causing it to jackknife in Tongxiang, Zhejiang Province. Kindhearted strangers got out of their cars, rushed to the truck and rescued the trapped driver successfully. Thumbs up to these kindhearted heroes!

(Video produced by Xiong Chensi; Text compiled by Wu Yan)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)