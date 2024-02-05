Home>>
Strangers successfully rescue trapped truck driver
(People's Daily App) 16:39, February 05, 2024
Steel beams suddenly fell off a truck, causing it to jackknife in Tongxiang, Zhejiang Province. Kindhearted strangers got out of their cars, rushed to the truck and rescued the trapped driver successfully. Thumbs up to these kindhearted heroes!
(Video produced by Xiong Chensi; Text compiled by Wu Yan)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Passing drivers rescue people trapped in overturned car
- China's Zhejiang sees increasing power consumption
- Italy's fashion brands have Chinese connection
- China's Zhejiang sees GDP growth of 6 pct in 2023
- China's Zhejiang sees robust green power trading amid low-carbon drive
- Village operators drive development in Zhejiang's Lin'an district
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.