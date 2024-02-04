Home>>
Passing drivers rescue people trapped in overturned car
(People's Daily App) 16:02, February 04, 2024
After a car rolled over on the highway in Shandong Province, passing drivers banded together to rescue the people trapped in it.
(Compiled by Zou Yun)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Bangladesh mulls introducing integrated traffic management system
- China's passenger traffic surges during New Year holiday
- China improves traffic management services to support high-quality development
- China issues traffic safety warning ahead of holiday
- China sees smooth road traffic on first day of holiday
- Little moments of happiness in 2022 that kept us warm
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.