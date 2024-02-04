Languages

Sunday, February 04, 2024

Passing drivers rescue people trapped in overturned car

(People's Daily App) 16:02, February 04, 2024

After a car rolled over on the highway in Shandong Province, passing drivers banded together to rescue the people trapped in it.

(Compiled by Zou Yun)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)

